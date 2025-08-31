Fife Flyers: fans enjoy skate with the players after scrimmage and a shoot-out in fun night

There was more than a bit of winging it going on behind the scenes as Fife Flyers’ pre-season got underway with a hastily arranged scrimmage game, but the most important thing was hockey was back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 11th hour loss of a double header with Romanian touring team Corona Brasov was not in the script for August, but the flight problems which grounded them meant a Plan B had to be found to give head coach, Jamie Russell’s team a chance to shake the rust from their skate blades.

A mash up of Flyers and Kirkcaldy Kestrels’ rosters led to a free event at the rink which saw a more than healthy crowd of over 1000 turn up for a fun event, underlining the resurgence of optimism in the stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They saw plenty goals, watched a period of powerplay hockey and then a good old fashioned shoot-out - all while trying to work out who was who in Flyers’ completely rebuilt roster; a challenge made more difficult as players were split across the teams and the names on the backs of the shirts didn’t match the guys in them, but it added to the buzz of the night, which continued with a meet and mingle in the bar while many donned skates to join the players on the ice, post-game.

Selfies on the ice ... (Pic: Derek Young)

It could easily become an annual part of pre-season - a fun night expanded to take in skills competitions and on on ice games with a running commentary to keep everyone entertained and informed. That wasn’t really feasible given how quickly this evening was put together.

What it also achieved was a very public demonstration of the new public partnership between Flyers and Kestrels. In sharing the ice for the first time in many, many years, they took more steps towards building bridges, and gave the SNL guys the chance to ice with, and share a bench with imports.

Flyers’ Fife identity has dwindled in recent seasons as the gap between EIHL and SNL has become a gulf, but those roots remained important to fans. Putting both teams on the same bill, even just for one night, was an important, and very welcome step - one that can only lead to more progress down the road.

Jamie Russell enjoyed the night - his first as Fife coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free scrummage was a relaxed affair for the players (Pic: Derek Young)

“Everyone enjoyed it,” he said. “The fans were incredible and very supportive. I know there was a lot of disappointment that the games against Brasov could not go ahead, but, as an organisation we wanted to do something to give everyone a chance to see the new guys.”

For club GM Max Birbraer, it was a chance to draw breath after several hectic days - he watched the first period from the side of the Fife team bench, after sketching out the format of the evening up in the DJ’s booth.

For the fans, it was a return to rinkside that couldn’t come soon enough after a summer of waiting on news of new ownership and then a hectic raft of signing announcements. They were queued outside half an hour before the doors opened, and that was two hours before face off. The club needs that buzz back again. So far they have liked what they have heard and, now, seen.