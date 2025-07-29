Fife Flyers’ fans find out date of first chance to see new look team in action

Fife Flyers’ fans now know the date when they will get their first glimpse of their team in action since the club’s takeover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two pre-season exhibition games have been announced, and they mark a return to Fife Ice Arena for side CSM Corona Brașov. They play Flyers on Thursday, August 28 with a 7:30pm face-off, and again on Saturday 30th at 7:00pm.

The visitors were last in Fife at the start of the 2023-24 when their line-up featured former Flyers import Chase Schaber. That season, Brasov went on to complete a sweep on home soil winning the Romanian National League, Romanian Cup and the Erste Liga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Romanian outfit’s former imports also include fans’ favourite Carlo Finucci, and new signing, enforcer Garet Hunt. Tickets and admission prices will be announced in due course.

Fife Flyers welcome Romanian side CSM Corona Brașov back to Kirkcaldy after their last visit in 2023-24 (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Flyers’ imports are due in town the week of the games, with a training camp to follow before the EIHL season begins with the Challenge Cup with a road trip to Dundee Stars on Saturday, September 6, and a return game at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday 7th.