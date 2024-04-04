Fife Flyers’  fans flock rinkside as Elite League hits one million attendances

More than one million fans have attended games across the Elite Ice Hockey League season for the second successive season - and the third time in the league's history.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The magic milestone was reached when a sold out crowd at Braehead Arena in Renfrew took the total for the 2023/24 campaign to 1,000,432 - and that number will continue to rise until the very last buzzer has sounded with sold out games this weekend.

Fife Flyers are among the team enjoying an upturn in attendances, with barely a handful of seats still available for Sunday’s massive showdown with Dundee Stars. It should be the biggest attendance for a number of years.The club pulled in 1500 fans for Wednesday’s game against Sheffield Steelers - an excellent midweek turn out on a bitterly cold, dreich night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team’s packed community schedule - organised by Todd Dutiaume as part of his role behind the scenes - has paid dividends with many young faces rinkside for the first time, spending in the club shop and soaking up the big match atmosphere, while Tom Coolen’s hard-working team has also won the approval of fans who have enjoyed their hockey across this season.

Fans have flocked back to Fife Ice Arena this season as the Elite League enjoys bumper attendances (Pic: Derek Young)Fans have flocked back to Fife Ice Arena this season as the Elite League enjoys bumper attendances (Pic: Derek Young)
Fans have flocked back to Fife Ice Arena this season as the Elite League enjoys bumper attendances (Pic: Derek Young)

Since 2010, crowds in the Elite League have increased some 73%, the biggest growth of any league in Europe over the same time period by some margin. Average attendance in 2023/24 sits at just under 3,500 for the season so far, an increase of some 9% on the previous season.

This season's Playoff Finals weekend ticket sale has already exceeded both of the previous post-pandemic years, and is on track to be sold out for the first time since 2019.

Related topics:Fife FlyersSheffield SteelersEurope

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.