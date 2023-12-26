Fife Flyers are set for four festive derbies - and are looking to take a host of points to kick-start their push into 2024.

The Kirkcaldy club’s Christmas campaign continues on Boxing Day with a tasty game against Dundee Stars at Fife Ice Arena which faces-off at 5:00pm. The teams meet again in Dundee on Wednesday evening.

Flyers go into the game boosted by a gutsy performance against Belfast Giants which many felt merited both points, rather than just one for an overtime loss. Defenceman Stephen Desrocher is out with a broken finger, while coach Tom Coolen will check on netminder Shane Owen after he made way for Andy Little late in the game on Sunday. Collin Shirley, who missed the weekend action, was also listed as “day to day” by the coach.

Flyers go into the game in tenth spot, and having played more games than the teams above them - but the league remains incredibly tight. Stars are just two points ahead of them, underlining the importance of taking points from the midweek double header.

Fife Flyers celebrate a goal against Belfast Giants (Pic: Derek Young)

The game should attract a big crowd given it is a holiday, with Fife fans also expected to travel in number to Dundee tomorrow night.

Flyers won home and away against Stars in the Challenge Cup qualifiers, but went down 6-4 on home ice in the opening meeting in the league.