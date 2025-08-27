Fife Flyers fans get first glimpse of new-look team at hastily arranged free scrimmage game

Fife Flyers fans will get to see their new look team for the first time tonight (Saturday) in a hastily arranged scrimmage game.

The free event was organised after the club’s scheduled double header against Romanian touring team, Corona Brasov, was postponed after last minute travel hassles left the visitors unable to get to Scotland.

Flyers had spent the last 24 hours trying to find alternative opposition, but were up against it given the lack of time.

Head coach Jamie Russell will now get his players on ice for a scrimmage game in a joint venture with SNL side, Kirkcaldy Kestrels. The exhibition event faces off at 7:15pm, with doors open from 5:00pm.

Both teams will battle it out five on five and put the special teams to the test before the evening culminates in a shoot out between the two sides. After a short break, fans will be invited to join the teams on the ice for a skate - with free skate hire available. Afterwards, the players will be in the curlers’ bar to mingle with fans.

The evening will be the first staged since the club’s takeover in summer, and while it wasn’t the pre-season planned, it will give the fans a first chance to meet a host of new signings.

Corona Brasov’s visit ran into insurmountable travel problems which saw them stuck after 48 hours on the go.

The Romanians were originally scheduled to fly from Bucharest on Wednesday, but after boarding their aeroplane they were advised after a 90-minute wait that the flight had been cancelled.

The club worked with Flyers’ management to source alternative flights and flew into Istanbul last night, where they boarded a plane to Edinburgh this morning, only to be further advised that this alternative had also been cancelled. The Brasov management, staff and players had been attempting to travel to Scotland for 48 hours, which also resulted in them having to spend the night in Istanbul Airport.

In an update this afternoon, Flyers’ statement said: “Following discussions with a number of potential alternative opponents, it has become apparent that due to travel logistics and teams already having their pre-season schedules established, we have no alternative option other than to cancel both home games on Thursday and Saturday.