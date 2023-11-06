News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers’ fans’ group donates £1000 to Adam Johnson online appeal

Fife Flyers fans dug deep to covers the costs of sending a floral tribute to Nottingham Panthers rink in memory of Adam Johnson in a matter of minutes of the appeal being launched - and went on to donate a further £1000.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT
The huge response saw members of the Unofficial Flyers Supporters Club mobilise to ensure the thoughts and support of fans in Kirkcaldy were included in the vast number of floral tributes laid at the arenas down south following the death of the skater after a freak on-ice accident last weekend. The group was asked to cover the £150 costs of sending the flowers south, and had just 30 minutes to do it - and it exceeded that target.

Gillian Carstairs, who posted the appeal, said: “We had £200, and in total raised £1165. The money which came in was incredible. Fans had options which appeal to donate to with Fife Flyers also collecting. The donations came from a mix of people, some of whom I didn’t know from around the rink - it was a fantastic response.”

The unofficial supporters’ club’s Facebook page has 2000 members.

At Saturday’s game against Glasgow Clan - the first staged since the tragedy - fans raised £2000 with proceeds from both going to Panthers’ official GoFundme appeal.

