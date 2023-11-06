Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The huge response saw members of the Unofficial Flyers Supporters Club mobilise to ensure the thoughts and support of fans in Kirkcaldy were included in the vast number of floral tributes laid at the arenas down south following the death of the skater after a freak on-ice accident last weekend. The group was asked to cover the £150 costs of sending the flowers south, and had just 30 minutes to do it - and it exceeded that target.

Gillian Carstairs, who posted the appeal, said: “We had £200, and in total raised £1165. The money which came in was incredible. Fans had options which appeal to donate to with Fife Flyers also collecting. The donations came from a mix of people, some of whom I didn’t know from around the rink - it was a fantastic response.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unofficial supporters’ club’s Facebook page has 2000 members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...