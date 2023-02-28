Fife Flyers: fans hit road to Belfast for eagerly-awaited Challenge Cup final

Their destination is Belfast where the team takes on Belfast Giants in Wednesday’s showcase game.

Flyers are the first Scottish team to make the final, and they will be joined across the Irish Sea by a huge travelling support.

An estimated 700 fans have snapped up ticket and travel packages in the past week, with the first setting off by plane and ferry this morning.

Fife Flyers take on Belfast Giants for the second time in four days (Pic: Derek Young)

It is the single biggest game in the club’s EIHL era, and, arguably, one of the biggest in their 85-year history.

The team is also travelling today to allow the players every opportunity to prepare for the final.

They have a Wednesday morning skate scheduled at the SSE Arena, followed by media duties for coach Todd Dutiame and captain Jonas Emmerdahl with their Belfast counterparts.

Wednesday’s final is a sell-out.

Flyers go into the game as underdogs - the trophy has been dominated by arena teams, and no club placed eighth in the league, Flyers’ current position, has lifted the silverware.