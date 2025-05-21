Fife Flyers’ fans invite to first reminiscence event as exhibition proves a huge hit

Fife Flyers fans are being invited to share their ice hockey memories at a reminiscence event in Kirkcaldy Galleries.

It coincides with the exhibition which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the team’s famous 1985 British championship triumph at Wembley.

The display of memorabilia, including items donated by players and fans, has been a huge hit with good numbers attending daily. The exhibition, which is free to view, is upstairs at the Galleries until June 8. The reminscence event is on Friday (May 30) from10.30am to 12.30pm.

Organisers have been delighted with the response, and now want to give fans the chance to reflect further - and also contribute to a future local hockey archive.

The exhibition of Fife Flyers memorabilia is at Kirkcaldy Galleries until June 8 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Alan Westwater, former Flyers’ programme editor, who has helped curate the exhibition along with the OnFife Creative Development team and Galleries staff, said: "The exhibition has been a huge success - the footfall has been tremendous, feedback has been unanimously positive and even better has been the interaction with fans of yesteryear.

“The 1984/85 team made a huge impact on the community and the stories and memories being shared have been amazing. Even fans who haven't been at a game for years found the memories flooding back.”

The first reminiscence event will be a very informal affair to hear fans’ memories of attending matches across the decades - not just the Heineken era. They will also have the option to take part in audio recordings, which will then find a home in the galleries' Local History archive.

Organisers also hope the series of events celebrating the Wembley-winning team will form a springboard for future developments.

John Ross,, author and Flyers’ historian - another of volunteers behind the events - added: "Fife is rich in hockey history and we are keen to build a permanent archive to recognise and celebrate the role of ice hockey in Kirkcaldy and beyond. The fans have a huge role to play in this and we would love people to come along to the reminiscence event with any memorabilia, photos, scrapbooks or the like to the event."

The reminiscence event is free of charge, open to all, and does not need to be pre-booked.