Fife Flyers’ fans invited to be part of poignant tribute in 1985 reunion show

The 40th anniversary of the club’s greatest triumph at Wembley Arena in London will be told in a special live show on Friday, May 2 at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. Tickets are on sale now, priced £25 at onfife.com.

The stage will be filled by the players who skated to British championship glory four decades ago, with Canadian aces Ron Plumb, Danny Brown and Dave Stoyanovich all flying in specially for the weekend of celebrations.

They will be joined by the British players who made up the bulk of the roster including team captain Gordon Latto, and the players who created history.

The 1985 team will be reunited next month

Amid the memories and anecdotes, the organisers plan to pay fitting tribute to the team members and fans who were at Wembley 40 years ago but are sadly no longer with us.

They will honour former rink manager and coach Jack Dryburgh, team manager John Haig, and netminder Andy Donald together with stalwarts of Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club including chairman Bob Fernie and scorekeeper Don Rose.

And they have extended an invite to fans to submit pictures of their loved ones no longer rinkside to be part of the tribute.

Alan Westwater, one of the organising team, said: There is no stronger community in ice hockey than the one you will find at Fife Flyers.

“Many fans have been attending matches across generations, and will know relatives and loved ones who went to Wembley to be part of a huge travelling support.

“They are very much part of this anniversary story and we want to remember them as part of a special tribute as part of the evening.”

Any Flyers’ fans who like to see their relative or friend included in the commemoration can do so simply by emailing a photo of them, together with their name - and any details they feel are relevant - to [email protected]