Fife Flyers: Fans set for first glimpse of new look team in pre-season  games

The long summer recess ends on Friday evening when they play host to Glasgow Clan in the first pre-season game at Fife Ice Arena.And, for fans, it will be a first chance to cast an expert eye over a host of new signings.

Just three imports return from last season’s roster after a major shake-up.

Coaches Todd Dutiaume and Jeff Hutchins have drafted in half a dozen Scandinavian skaters - the biggest ever contingent - as well as core of new North American skaters to rekindle the club after a disappointing last placed finish in 2021-22.

Todd Dutiaume reckons this roster is the biggest for a number of years (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The players have been arriving in town all week and getting ice time ahead of Friday’s opener.

Sunday takes the club over the Tay for a challenge game against Dundee Stars.

The games will give the coaches the chance to assess their new roster,.

Todd Dutiaume will run the rule over his new look roster in this weekend's challenge games (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Everyone is in town except forward Chris Lawrence whose finishing his summer stint as coach to the Melbourne Mustangs in Australia who contest the play-off finals in the AIHL this weekend.

The club is also busy tracking down new centreman Zack Phillips’ hockey kit and luggage which didn’t turn up when his flight arrived this week.

The players have all grabbed ice time within hours of arriving this week, and Todd Dutiaume, head coach and general manager, is looking forward to seeing them in action,

“Everyone is enthusiastic and ready to roll,” he said.

“These two challenge games will be excellent preparation for the season.

“We’ll try out some combinations and get to see the guys in action. The games are also good for team bonding.”

The players have been busy this week doing media work, and recording footage for use online - goalscoring celebrations, and photo-ops soaked up time after Wednesday’s practice - as well as settling into their accommodation.

There’s certainly a sense of optimism back in the dressing-room after enduring a tough 2021-22 campaign which saw the team badly hit by COVID and struggle throughout on the ice.

“We are more than happy with the group we have,” said Dutiaume.

“We’re keen to see how they mix and gel on the ice, but initial impressions are all very positive.

“We have a lot of experience in the line-up and have brought in guys who have bene successful here and in leagues around the world.

“One of the criticisms in the past is we have been too small as a team. We have rectified that - this has to be one of the biggest teams I have seen in a Fife uniform for years.

“They are big players but they can also skate- and speed is the name of the game. These guys can shift.”

The roster includes half a dozen Scandinavian players - the largest ever contingent in the club’s history.

Returning defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl was a go-to point of contact for the lowdown on Fife, and he is looking forward to seeing how the blend develops.