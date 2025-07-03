Fife Flyers fans set for first meeting with club’s new owner

Fife Flyers’ new owner will meet fans for the first time later this month.

Max Birbraer is attending a ‘Meet The Management Team’ event and Q&A at The Bay Hotel, Kinghorn, on Friday, July 25.

He will be joined by Gareth Chalmers, the club’s new chief commercial and operating officer to outline their plans for the club, the work going on behind the scenes - and take questions from fans.

The event has a 250-capacity and for those who can’t make it, it will be filmed and uploaded to the team’s social media platforms.

The new management team will introduce itself at the form later this month (Pic: Derek Young)

It’s the first major forum with fans held by the club since a similar evening at the Bay in 2020 which came on the back of growing concerns over results and the team’s struggles in the EIHL. Details on how to attend will be announced later this week.