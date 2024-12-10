Fife Flyers fans thanked for transit van full of gifts to Cottage appeal

Fife Flyers fans have rallied round to make a huge donations of toys and gifts to the biggest Christmas appeal in Kirkcaldy.

They handed over enough gifts to pack an entire transit van after Sunday’s home game against Guildford Flames, with the players going round the rinkside to collect all the bags.

The donations were delivered to the Cottage Centre in Templehall by members of Fife Flyers Supporters Club on Monday as the appeal enters its final push to hit its £60,000 target.

Pauline Buchan, centre manger, who has co-ordinated the annual appeal since it started 14 years ago, paid tribute.

Team captain Olivier LeBlanc helps to load the van (Pic: Derek Young)

“We would like to give an absolutely massive shout out and thanks to the outstanding individuals at Fife Flyers Supporters Club who have gone above and beyond in their efforts once again in support of our children and families this Christmas. We are absolutely blown away by your generosity and your care for our children, families and our communities.” The centre also thanked Babcock for its support transporting all the donations.

> Donations can be dropped into the Cottage Centre’s base at Cawdor Crescent and also St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy. They will be accepted right up to the last minute. If you can contribute financially, donations can be made via bank transfer using Cott Xmas App as reference to the Cottage Centre, sort code 80-16-84, account number: 06006462