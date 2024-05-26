Fife Flyers: fans welcome return of Lucas Chiodo for second season
The Canadian forward from Churchill, Ontario, was one of the most wholehearted and hard working players on Tom Coolen’s team in the drive for the play-offs.
His return, allied to the signing of new American forward Michael Cichy, kept the early summer momentum going off the ice early in the summer recess.
Chiodo missed just one of Flyers’ 64 games last season, and netted 17 times with 30 assists 24 of them coming in the second half of the campaign, underlining how he developed in his first season in UK ice hockey.
Coolen stated “Lucas really came into his own in the second half of last season. He was a creative offensive leader and we look for him to continue that form moving forward. I am excited to welcome him back.”
With netminder Shane Owen also returning on a new two-year deal, the first building bricks are beginning to fall into place for the 2024-25 campaign which doesn’t face off until late August/early September.
On his return Chiodo added “I’m really excited to come back to Fife for another year. We made great progress last year as a team and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do this year.”
