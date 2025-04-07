Fife Flyers’ farewell event brings curtain down on toughest season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final curtain comes down on a tough ice hockey season for Fife Flyers tonight (Monday).

The club hosts a farewell evening at Fife Ice Arena for fans to meet the players for the very last time before they head home.

Without exception, they are all departing town immediately after Monday’s farewell - some straight to North America, others for a holiday before returning home.

The evening starts from 6:30pm - doors open at 6:00pm - and will see the players on the ice for a few words with club host Ali McLaren and then mingle with fans. Sponsors can also collect their items from the club shop or dressing-room. The gathering draws to a close around 8:15pm. Entry is £3.

Janis Voris on ice after Saturday's home win over Manchester Storm (Pic: Derek Young)

It will be the first time fans will have been rinkside since the announcement on Saturday night the club had agreed a deal in principle for new owners to take over, with all eyes now on their formal unveiling once all paperwork has been concluded, and news of the team staying in the EIHL for season 2025-26

Flyers’ imports will start to head home on Tuesday and all will have left town by Wednesday.

The club completed the 54-game league campaign with just three regulation wins and two overtime wins to their credit, and a 12-points haul which left them a staggering 68 points behind newly crowned champions Belfast Giants.

Johnny Curran’s players did save the best for last, however, signing off on home ice with a 5-4 OT win over Manchester Storm, but could not complete a first four-point weekend as they went down 6-1 at Dundee Stars on Sunday.