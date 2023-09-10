Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was another clash with its flashpoints as the rivalry kicked back in after the summer recess. Goals from Johan Erikkson - his second of the weekend - namesake Anthon Eriksson, Ben Hawerchuck and Fynn Page clinched the victory on Tayside.

Shane Owen made some early saves, including one spectacular glove catch after defenceman Pouncy made a quick move into the Fife end, and found Josh Brittainn in the slot. At the other end, Stars’ netminder Kevin Carr came up big as he smothered Ericksson’s clear shot at goal. Ben Hawerchuk then tangled with enforcer Sean Allen, both taking five for fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johan Erikkson broke the deadlock at 17:31 but the face off saw Fynn Page square up with the feisty Johnny Walker for a fight which saw them both sit for five minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee Stars' Johnny Walker and Fife Flyers' Fynn Page have words on the bench (Pic: Derek Black)

Flyers doubled their lead just three minutes into the second period as Anthon Erikkson rang the red light, and Howerchuk put them firmly in control with number three at 25:08. Owen made a great stop on the effort from Rinaldi and Valentini just misses the mid-air puck to bat in the rebound. 0-3.

Early in the third, Stars’ skater Jake Elmer was hurt in a freak collision and headed briefly to the dressing room. He returned within minutes, but Allen still sought retribution, taking a minor misconduct penalty for going after Page at the face-off, following the collision.