Fife Flyers skated to their first win of the new season with a fine 4-0 road win over Dundee Stars on Sunday.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Sep 2023, 19:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 19:46 BST
It was another clash with its flashpoints as the rivalry kicked back in after the summer recess. Goals from Johan Erikkson - his second of the weekend - namesake Anthon Eriksson, Ben Hawerchuck and Fynn Page clinched the victory on Tayside.

Shane Owen made some early saves, including one spectacular glove catch after defenceman Pouncy made a quick move into the Fife end, and found Josh Brittainn in the slot. At the other end, Stars’ netminder Kevin Carr came up big as he smothered Ericksson’s clear shot at goal. Ben Hawerchuk then tangled with enforcer Sean Allen, both taking five for fighting.

Johan Erikkson broke the deadlock at 17:31 but the face off saw Fynn Page square up with the feisty Johnny Walker for a fight which saw them both sit for five minutes.

Dundee Stars' Johnny Walker and Fife Flyers' Fynn Page have words on the bench (Pic: Derek Black)Dundee Stars' Johnny Walker and Fife Flyers' Fynn Page have words on the bench (Pic: Derek Black)
Dundee Stars' Johnny Walker and Fife Flyers' Fynn Page have words on the bench (Pic: Derek Black)
Flyers doubled their lead just three minutes into the second period as Anthon Erikkson rang the red light, and Howerchuk put them firmly in control with number three at 25:08. Owen made a great stop on the effort from Rinaldi and Valentini just misses the mid-air puck to bat in the rebound. 0-3.

Early in the third, Stars’ skater Jake Elmer was hurt in a freak collision and headed briefly to the dressing room. He returned within minutes, but Allen still sought retribution, taking a minor misconduct penalty for going after Page at the face-off, following the collision.

To cap a busy night for Page, the young Flyers player - who has switched from defenceman to forward under coach Tom Coolen – rounded off the scoring with a goal in the final seconds.

