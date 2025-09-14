Fife Flyers find little room to move in defeat to Belfast Giants

The frustration of playing short benched has been experienced by Fife Flyers’ coaches down the seasons. Jamie Russell got an earlier than anticipated taste of it this weekend.

He saw his team lose both opening Challenge Cup ties, going down 3-1 at Glasgow Clan and 4-1 at home to Belfast Giants.

He had Czech forward Vlastimil Dostálek out of both games, and saw Justin Ducharme suffer a knee injury following a hefty collision into the boards which ended his evening early on. That was a huge loss to his bench.

The Canadian forward tried to return at the start of the second period, but played no part in the rest of this game in which Flyers managed just one shot on goal in the opening period as Giants gave them absolutely nothing to play with.

Defenceman Jeremy Masella in the thick of the action against Belfast Giants (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Russell, who takes his side to face Dundee Stars on Tuesday, said: “We have too many guys playing too many minutes and it caught up on us. We didn’t have enough possession of the puck.”

Giants came to Kirkcaldy after shipping seven goals at home to Stars 24 hours earlier, and, clearly stung, they were told to tighten up in defence. They did so - to the point netminder Jackson Whistle had precious little to do.

They outshot their hosts 32-8, and the sole glimmer of hope Flyers had after equalising was quickly snuffed out.

Giants have more games under their belt at this stage of the season, and the difference was evident. Flyers are a team still looking to get into their groove. This is very early days.

The positives - four excellent penalty kills and a solid test of the defence which soaked up endless pressure. Christian Purdoo was also excellent in the nets. The downside - just one goal for the second night running.

Jordan Kawaguchi fired Giants ahead at 1:53, and it took some time for Flyers to find their feet. They pushed back, but found openings hard to come by, and with the passing not crisp enough, it just made things that bit harder.

Flyers eventually got back on level pegging at 29:40 with one of their sharpest moves; great work from great work by Jeremy Masella to grab a puck on the board let Josh Winquist open up the ice with a fine pass which defenceman Ian Scheid buried past Whistle.

Flyers needed to hold that position for several shifts. Instead, Giants responded in little more than 60 seconds, with Ryan Smith netting at 30:31, and you sensed a turning point.

Flyers pushed forward, leaving themselves open at the back - and that led to a two on one break, with JJ Piccinich tee-ing up David Goodwin for a killer third at 32:30. The third period was a low key affair as Giants skated out the game, adding a fourth late on as Gabe Bast swept home a fine one-time shot from distance.