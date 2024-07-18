Fife Flyers Finnish forward moves to new club and country

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 18th Jul 2024, 18:12 BST
Fife Flyers’ import forward Teemu Pulkinnen will play in Poland next season after signing for a new club.

The Finnish skater has signed for JKH GKS Jastrzebie where he will join three other countrymen.

The move ends his one season stay with Flyers where the 29 year old from Kirkkonummi, logged some 37 points from 48 games, and impressed fans with his work-rate and commitment to the team.

He was the sixth new forward signed last summer by coach Tom Coolen as he built a brand new roster, and came to Kirkcaldy billed him as a player with speed and grit. Pulkinnen’s hockey CV includes a season in Denmark and four with the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

