Fife Flyers Finnish forward moves to new club and country
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fife Flyers’ import forward Teemu Pulkinnen will play in Poland next season after signing for a new club.
The Finnish skater has signed for JKH GKS Jastrzebie where he will join three other countrymen.
The move ends his one season stay with Flyers where the 29 year old from Kirkkonummi, logged some 37 points from 48 games, and impressed fans with his work-rate and commitment to the team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.