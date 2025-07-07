Fife Flyers: first 2025-26 games revealed as teaser to launch of full schedule
The Challenge Cup games slated for Saturday, September 6 and Sunday 7th will be the first competitive action of the 2025-26 campaign.
Flyers cross the Tay Bridge for the opening Challenge Cup tie on the Saturday, before opening their season on home ice the following evening.
Flyers’ first clash with Glasgow Clan goes ahead at Braehead on Saturday 13th, with a second successive Sunday home match following as Belfast Giants make their first visit of the season.on the 14th.
The first fixtures were released as a teaser to the full schedule being published league-wide on Friday. The full list published is:
Saturday, September 6: Dundee Stars vs. Fife Flyers
Sunday, September 7: Fife Flyers vs. Dundee Stars
Saturday, September 13: Belfast Giants vs. Dundee Stars, Glasgow Clan vs. Fife Flyers, Manchester Storm vs. Coventry Blaze, Nottingham Panthers vs. Cardiff Devils, Sheffield Steelers vs. Guildford Flames
Sunday, September 14: Cardiff Devils vs. Sheffield Steelers, Coventry Blaze vs. Manchester Storm, Dundee Stars vs. Glasgow Clan, Fife Flyers vs. Belfast Giants, Guildford Flames vs. Nottingham Panthers.
Flyers have yet to announce details of their pre-season schedule with platers due to arrive in town from mid-August.
