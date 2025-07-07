Fife Flyers: first 2025-26 games revealed as teaser to launch of full schedule

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 7th Jul 2025, 19:05 BST
Fife Flyers will open the new ice hockey season with back to back games against Dundee Stars.

The Challenge Cup games slated for Saturday, September 6 and Sunday 7th will be the first competitive action of the 2025-26 campaign.

Flyers cross the Tay Bridge for the opening Challenge Cup tie on the Saturday, before opening their season on home ice the following evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flyers’ first clash with Glasgow Clan goes ahead at Braehead on Saturday 13th, with a second successive Sunday home match following as Belfast Giants make their first visit of the season.on the 14th.

The countdown to a new season of ice hockey is underway (Pic: Fife Free Press)placeholder image
The countdown to a new season of ice hockey is underway (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The first fixtures were released as a teaser to the full schedule being published league-wide on Friday. The full list published is:

Saturday, September 6: Dundee Stars vs. Fife Flyers

Sunday, September 7: Fife Flyers vs. Dundee Stars

Saturday, September 13: Belfast Giants vs. Dundee Stars, Glasgow Clan vs. Fife Flyers, Manchester Storm vs. Coventry Blaze, Nottingham Panthers vs. Cardiff Devils, Sheffield Steelers vs. Guildford Flames

Sunday, September 14: Cardiff Devils vs. Sheffield Steelers, Coventry Blaze vs. Manchester Storm, Dundee Stars vs. Glasgow Clan, Fife Flyers vs. Belfast Giants, Guildford Flames vs. Nottingham Panthers.

Flyers have yet to announce details of their pre-season schedule with platers due to arrive in town from mid-August.

Related topics:Fife FlyersNottingham Panthers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice