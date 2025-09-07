Fife Flyers: first game, first goal and first gloves dropped in OT loss

Fife Flyers went down to an overtime loss in their opening pre-season friendly at Dundee Stars on Saturday night, but there were plenty of positives from the first night of action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Jamie Russell saw his team bounce back from 2-0 down to tie the game and take it to overtime.

He said: “Period one was a bit scrambly, but as the game went on we got more structure and looked more comfortable. We have an entirely new roster and it will take time to generate chemistry, so these games are important to see where we are at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will add more structure as guys get more comfortable with our systems and style of play, and get used to their line mates.”

Mason Alderson celebrates his first - and Flyers' first - goal of the new season (Pic: Derek Black)

The game sparked to life within seconds as new captain Garet Hunt stepped in after a big hit on Ben Brown, and took a double minor for roughing.

Stars went ahead through Keanu Yamamoto at 3.15, and it was 2-0 when a shot from Justin Bean beat Owen on the short side with the puck being deflected by Schoonbaert.

Flyers opened their account in the second period with Mason Alderson getting the honour of scoring the first goal of a new season and new era - poking home on a powerplay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen then saved a penalty shot from Olsson after he had been tripped going for goal, and Flyers got back on level terms early in the third as Josh Winquist got a second chance at goal.

Johan Porsberger saw a shot strike the post before Jeremy Masella dropped the gloves late on with Olsson for five minute penalties.

In overtime, Flyers had the puck, but Stars got the winner when Dow was released by Berry with a stretch pass and went in one on one against Owen to sink the game winner.