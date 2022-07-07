Fife Flyers: First new import signing unveiled for new season

It will be his third Scottish club since arriving in the EIHL five seasons ago with Edinburgh Capitals.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said his arrival will help tackle to known problem areas last season.

He said: “We struggled at face offs and penalty killing. Dillon will certainly help in those areas whilst contributing on the offensive side of things.

Dillon Lawrence (Pic: Derek Black)

“He is also a strong skater and very versatile, he can play centre and on the wing.

“He is a good penalty killer and we believe that he has more to give from an offensive perspective.”

Lawrence, 27, iced in 49 games with Stars last season, netting nine goals and recording 11 assists.

His EIHL CV includes a stint with Coventry Blaze, while his career has also taken him to Australia and France.

He said: “I have been in the league a few years now and have seen the level rise since I started. I hope to bring some experience and help contribute to a team that’s hard to play against and be exciting to watch.

“I like to be a well-rounded player who can be relied on at both ends of the ice. I am confident in my ability to provide offence and looking forward to the opportunity to do so.