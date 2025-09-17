Fife Flyers’ head coach Jamie Russell could have been excused had he lined up his entire team on the blue line and made them take a bow on ice at Dundee last night.

It would have been the perfect response to Stars’ coach Marc Lefebvre’s gesture in Fife last weekend. Make no mistake, this was a superb 4-0 road win which shut out Stars in their own building.

It was also an important first victory for the coach and this new-look team after a testing opening weekend - a spark that can ignite their season.

Russell was delighted with the win, and the performance.

Drew McLean celebrates with Shane Owen (Pic: Derek Young)

“It was a great effort on the road with a real short bench - couple of guys are banged up,” he said. “It started with our leadership. Garet Hunt was outstanding, and did everything right. Shane Owen was outstanding to get the shut out, and it as good to see the goals - a few guys got the monkey off their backs.”

Lefebvre admitted Flyers outworked his side, describing Stars’ performance as “looking like a public skate.” His players can expect a couple of tough training sessions to get them focussed for a big weekend.

Getting the first win was key for Fife to settle everyone down - it also opened up the Challenge Cup section after the first round of games.

For Shane Owen, there was the added bonus of a 32-shot shut out.

Ryan Nicholson was on the scoresheet as Fife Flyers shut out Dundee Stars in their own rink (Pic: Derek Black)

The netminder said: "It was awesome, I thought we battled for 60 minutes, and got the little things right. We got pucks out, got pucks deep and it was a gutsy performance. It's big, and we felt it coming - we’ve been working hard in practice and it paid off."

A scoreless opening period saw both sides trade high-quality scoring chances, with both netminders tested throughout.

Fife began the game controlling the pace, but Dundee wrestled back momentum and generated pressure of their own. Ben Brown’s breakaway was the visitors’ best early chance, while a Stars powerplay was neutralised by Flyers’ penalty kill to keep the score 0–0 at the first intermission.

The deadlock was broken just over a minute into the second period when Josh Winquist slotted a loose puck past Jarrett Fiske at 21:08, after Mason Alderson used his skill to get behind the defence. Fife doubled their lead at 31:24, with Ethan Somoza taking advantage of a bouncing puck and firing past Fiske.

Dundee threatened to respond, but Flyers stayed in control heading into the third. Ryan Nicholson added a third counter at 44:18, finding space in the Stars’ zone and firing from the high slot.

Defenceman Ian Scheid then hit a post before Winquist netted his second of the night at 53:10, redirecting Andrew McLean’s pass in close to complete the scoreline.

Dundee struggled to create late opportunities, with Owen standing tall to seal Flyers’ first victory of the 2025/26 season.