An opening night win for Fife Flyers and lots of talking points for the fans who savoured a 4-3 victory over rivals. Glasgow Clan. Here are our five takeaways...

Calls:

Your starter for ten - when was the the last time Flyers had two players thrown out of a game? Was it the BNL or SNL days? Answers on postcard to the refs’ room... One for the club statisticians and historians to pour over as they await any sanction from DOPS which seems almost certain after Daniel Krenzelok was ejected for slew footing. He is likely to face an early suspension. DOPS isn’t keen on seeing that offence, so it could be a two-three game ban.

The lack of call; on Chris McKay for his late and wholly un-necessary check on Artur Gatiyatov – which took him out of the end of the first period – didn’t impress the crowd either. The onus was on the defenceman not to make a move which could result in injury. He opted for a lazy hit which could have ended the skater’s evening.

Drake Pilon has made a good start to the new campaign (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Brodie Kay:

Tom Coolen said that Brodie Kay’s time had come, and duly delivered by giving the young defenceman a regular shift in the opening game.

It was a tough baptism against Clan, but he held his own, and will benefit from the experience and ice time. Kay’s rookie season in 2023-24 was very much a watching and learning experience as he trained and travelled with the team, but saw almost no ice time.

He has come back in good shape after summer, and gives Flyers another option at the back; the sort of role Reece Cochrane filled before departing for Bristol Pitbulls.

Drake Pilon:

He said he was back with something to prove - and has more than lived up to that.

His partnership with Phelix Martineau looks promising, and his work rate across the ice pad is impressive - he had a fine game against Clan until his 49th minute ejection for a hit that seemed shoulder to shoulder. The photos made for interesting viewing …

Defence: Tom Coolen’s priority in summer was to build a defence that was quicker, smarter and better with the puck to get the quick movement to his speedy forwards. So far, he likes what he sees. Olivier LeBlanc brings intensity to the blue line, and Daniel Krenzelok looks like being a rock in front of Shane Owen.

What is also good to see is how quickly they react to any threat to their netminder, swarming all over import forwards who get too close. Long may that continue.

Crowd: The rink was busy and noisy - and the atmosphere was fabulous. There were over 2000 fans in the stands, and it felt busier.

It’s good to see many new, young fans flocking to match nights, and we can expect more with the club’s schools visits already up and running from the very start of the campaign. Last year they got round more than 60. The aim is to do as many again this season.

Tickets for our Hockey Show at the Adam Smith Theatre also sold out within 40 minutes, underlining the interest in this hard-working, fast skating, entertaining team.