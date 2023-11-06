Fife Flyers fixture change as Nottingham visit is postponed
Fife Flyers’ home game against Nottingham Panthers, scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed to allow the English club more time to griev following the death of player Adam Johnson.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
They were due at Fife Arena just 24 hours after a game in Dundee. It has also been postponed to allow the club more time to come to terms with their devastating loss.
Flyers and Stars have now agreed to bring their game scheduled for March 23 forward to Friday night, and it goes ahead at Fife Ice Arena with a 7:45pm face-off. The Elite League confirmed the postponements and alterations after consultations with the two Scottish clubs.