News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Fife Flyers fixture change as Nottingham visit is postponed

Fife Flyers’ home game against Nottingham Panthers, scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed to allow the English club more time to griev following the death of player Adam Johnson.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Nov 2023, 21:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 21:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They were due at Fife Arena just 24 hours after a game in Dundee. It has also been postponed to allow the club more time to come to terms with their devastating loss.

Flyers and Stars have now agreed to bring their game scheduled for March 23 forward to Friday night, and it goes ahead at Fife Ice Arena with a 7:45pm face-off. The Elite League confirmed the postponements and alterations after consultations with the two Scottish clubs.

Related topics:Fife FlyersNottinghamNottingham PanthersAdam JohnsonStarsDundee