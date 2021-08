Fife Flyers fixtures for new season are announced

Fife Flyers will open the new season against Coventry Blaze.

24 hours later they will take to the ice at Fife Ice Arena for their first home game against Belfast Giants in the Challenge Cup.

Todd Dutiaume’s side will play at home for the first time in the EIHL when they host Manchester Storm on October 16.

The last scheduled match of the EIHL is a home clash with Sheffield Steelers.

The full fixtures are;

Challenge Cup:

September 26 – Belfast Giants (H), October 2 – Dundee Stars (H), October 8 – Belfast Giants (H), October 9 – Dundee Stars (A), October 10 – Belfast Giants (A), October 23 – Dundee Stars (A), October 30 – Belfast Giants (A), October 31 – Dundee Stars (H).

EIHL: