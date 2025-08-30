Fife Flyers will have an extra week to prepare for the 2025-26 season after their opening cup ties were changed to become challenge games.

The double header against Dundee Stars on Saturday/Sunday, September 6-7 will go ahead but as exhibition matches rather than the first matches in this year’s Challenge Cup qualifying section.

The change was agreed after Flyers’ pre-season was thrown into disarray after Romanian team, Corona Brasov, was unable to travel to Scotland after encountering problems with flights. The teams were due to play two matches at Fife Ice Arena followed by a week long training camp to allow new head coach Jamie Russell to get to work his his new-look squad.

Instead, Flyers will make do with a scrimmage game against SNL outfit, Kirkcaldy Kestrels on Saturday (August 30) - and club officials were keen to get more competitive ice time under the players’ skates before launching into the new EIHL season.

Fife Flyers fixture changes will mean a delayed start to their Challenge Cup campaign (Pic: Derek Young)

Flyers travel to Dundee on Saturday 6th, with the return at Fife Ice Arena on the 7th.

The teams’ Challenge Cup ties will now take place on Tuesday, September 16 in Dundee, and Wednesday, October 22 in Kirkcaldy.

The changes were made with the agreement of Stars and the EIHL.