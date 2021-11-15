Fife Flyers ‘flat footed and off script’ in Sunday defeat to Guildford Flames

Sunday’s long journey to Guildford Flames saw them go down to a 6-1 defeat.

Hopes of progress had been high after a fine victory over Coventry Blaze in Kirkcaldy just 24 hours earlier, but they came up short.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, admitted his team was still struggling with inconsistency.

Bari McKenzie on the boards during the game against Guildford Flames

“We’re trying to find our team’s identity,” he said. “After a strong performance the night before, we came out a little flat footed.

“Some could blame it on bus legs but we didn’t really find out pace all night and guys went a little off script.

“Against a well drilled, fast paced team, playing catch up is always going to be difficult.

“We were more composed in the third, but it was game over and we didn’t want it to get any further away from us.”

Flyers fell behind to a sixth minute strike from Chris Gerrie, and he added a second when they couldn’t clear their zone - netting the rebound from a Jake Bolton shot.

A second period counter from Robert Lachowicz made it 3-0, and Brett Ferguson stretched the gap to four.

Although Carson Stadnyk grabbed a goal for Flyers, a quick response from Ferguson, for his second of the night, put the game beyond the Fife side’s reach.

Ian Watter's bottle-popper in close a 37:44 ended up as the game's final goal.

The weekend’s results put Flyers into eighth spot in the ten-team league.

