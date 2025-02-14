Fife Flyers’ former defenceman returns to EIHL as injury cover
The former Fife Flyers’ import has joined Coventry Blaze as injury cover for Swedish blueliner Jakob Stridsberg who is due to undergo surgery.
Pouteau’s return comes just as Flyers announced the return of former team captain Jonas Emmerdahl as cover for Noah Delmas who, like Strisberg, has been placed on Injury Reserve (IR) which means a mandatory 90 days out.
The Canadian skater joins from Rapid City Rush of the ECHL, where he has played 45 games this season, registering 15 points - three goals and 12 assists - and leading the team with a +10 plus/minus rating.
Kevin Moore, head coach, said, “Brady is someone who brings hard defending, a good stick, and experience playing a lot of minutes in our league. We feel that in our structure and culture Brady will thrive and we are excited to add another good person and hockey player to our mix.”
Subject to international clearance, Pouteau will make his Blaze debut this weekend, wearing the number 28 jersey.
