Fife Flyers’ forward confirms plans for next season

Leading forward Phelix Martineau has departed Fife Flyers after just one season in Kirkcaldy.

The French-Canadian has signed for the Laval Pétroliers in the semi-pro LNAH based in the providence of Quebec.

Martineau was one of a few players on the wish lists of many fans to see returning to be part of the club’s new era. He gave Flyers a sharper edge and was a key points scorer, but missed key parts of the season through injury. He was sidelined when the roof caved in during a traumatic December which saw the dressing room issued with a “play or fold” choice, and sat out most of the final month of the campaign.

Martineau won the Mirror of Merit Trophy last season, having led the competition for most of the campaign.

Phelix Martineau is on the move after one season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

He came to Scotland where he was reunited with Olivier LeBlanc who he succeeded as captain at Cape Breton Screaming Eagles playing junior hockey in Quebec. Martineau spent four seasons there before turning pro for a season with Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL and Laval Rockets in the AHL before returning to Concordia University.

Martineau is the second import to confirm a new team for the 2025-26 campaign - defenceman Daniel Krenzelok has joined Czech2 club, HC Dukla Jihlava who he previously played with in 2020-21