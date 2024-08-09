Fife Flyers forward confirms return to North America for 2024-25 ice hockey season
The 29-year old, a Lake Superior State University graduate, has penned a deal that takes him back to the Kalamazoo Wings in the ECHL, a team he played with for two seasons before making the journey to Kirkcaldy via a short stint with South Carolina Stingrays.
Humitz was a big hit with fans in Fife, with many hoping he could be one of the last re-signing of the summer ahead of the puck dropping at the start of the 2024-25 campaign at the end of this month. Humitz iced in 53 league games, delivering 37 points for Tom Coolen’s team.
His departure comes in the same week it was confirmed team captain, defenceman, Jonas Emmerdahl won;t be returning to Kirkcaldy.
Coolen’s roster for the forthcoming campaign has more new signings in it than many can recall, and he is within an ace of filling all the spots.
Meanwhile, rivals Dundee Stars have snapped up Kirkcaldy Kestrels’ defenceman man Josh Saunders has signed a two-way deal.
The move will give the 18-year old blue liner the opportunity to train and play with Dundee outfit while continuing his development with Kestrels and Fife Falcons. Saunders, who played for Great Britain U18 last season, will also split his time with a National League club next season.
