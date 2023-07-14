Fife Flyers forward Kamerin Nault dashes fans' hopes of a return next season

Nault registered 11 points in his stint with Fife, after a frustrating start saw him log thousands of air miles sorting out visa problems and delaying his debut.

The Reading Royals skater flew into Scotland in January only to be detained at Edinburgh Airport for a number of hours as officials queried his paperwork. He was eventually allowed to proceed to Kirkcaldy after being formally released into the care of the club, where he met his team-mates, but plans to hand him a debut that weekend, and introduce him to the media, were all on hold pending a decision.

That timetable was thrown into chaos when it was ruled Nault had to return to North America to sort out his visa. Flyers had followed the same procedure it had done for all import signings, and the club was left frustrated and out of pocket - and potentially without a key signing for an indeterminate period of time. It was able to fast track the application - at a cost - but still had to fork out for accommodation and additional flights while Nault flew 3000 miles to Toronto and kicked his heels while the paper trail was processed.

Kamerin Nault in action for Fife Flyers where his debut was left in limbo after paperwork issues forced him to return to Toronto (Pic: Derek Young)

It took a week to get him back into the country where he made his debut in a rare 0-0 draw on the road with Coventry Blaze.

Nault cut his teeth with the Winnipeg Blues in the MJHL where he racked up some 76 points in four seasons, making the play-offs in each one. He then joined Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL, where in 2020-21 team-mates included Flyers’ Shawn Cameron, whose season was ended through injury. He returns to that league with Fort Wayne for the coming season.