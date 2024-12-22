Fife Flyers forward lands new team after quitting Kirkcaldy club
The forward, who left the club on Friday, has signed for Kalamazoo Wings.
Pilon’s departure was announced just an hour before Flyers sacked coach Tom Coolen and saw the league and teams rally round to ensure it was able to ice a competitive roster this weekend amid serious concerns for its immediate future.
Pilon was part of Coolen’s leadership team but had a poor season on his return after joining the club midway through the 2023-24 campaign. He delivered just five points from 18 starts in the Elite League, and turned in some poor performances as Flyers struggled badly on the ice.
Pilon headed home at the end of the week and it was confirmed by the K-Wings - the ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks - that he was back in their fold after signing a Standard Player contract for the 2024-25 season.
Pilon made his professional debut for Kalamazoo in 2022-23 season, making seven appearances that year and 15 more in 2023-24 before joining Flyers. He played his college hockey at University of Prince Edward Island from 2019 to 2023.
