He iced in 42 EIHL games and delivered just nine goals for the club, but one of his three strikes in the Challenge Cup was a season highlight as it clinched a stunning win over Sheffield Steelers to propel Flyers into a first ever cup final. His dramatic penalty shot winner silenced the 9000-strong home crowd and sparked an exodus of Fife fans across to Belfast for the showcase final.

The big Swede was a popular figure in the dressing-room - “the big friendly giant” Todd Dutiuame once described him in frustration and admiration in equal measure - but the coaches had banked on him delivering more. Johansson’s season was hampered with an early season injury, and he struggled, along with all the forwards to deliver the firepower the club needed to get a strong foothold in the play-off race.

Johansson is the fourth Swede to join Lustenau’s roster for the forthcoming season, and he is the latest player to move on from Fife’s roster.

Kamerin Nault has returned to North America and joined ECHL outfit Fort Wayne Steelers, defenceman Christian Hausinger has moved to Germany to ice with EC Hannover Indians, and Dillon Lawrence has dropped into the NIHL with MK Lightning.