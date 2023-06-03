Fife Flyers forward Scott Henderson set to focus on home town team Solway Sharks

The Dumfries born skater is returning to his home town team who have already also snapped up veteran forward Bari McKenzie from Fife for the 2023-24 campaign.

Henderson joined Flyers from Clan last season and played on a two-way contract with Sharks who went on to complete a clean sweep of the honours in the NIHL and will now step up to the be the only Scottish side in the National Division next season.

Speaking to his club’s in-house TV channel, Henderson his focus was icing for Sharks. On a two-way contract with Fife he said: “At the moment, I’m not entirely sure. I’ve spoken to different people about it, but taking it as Sharks are my number one priority. I’ve signed with them first, and we can sort out something else afterwards if that is what we want to do.”

Scott Henderson in action against Belfast Giants (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Henderson had nothing but praise for the Kirkcaldy club who picked him up after he asked for his release from Glasgow Clan,

“I did a two-way contract with Clan for a few seasons, but they had that much depth of forwards I wasn’t going to get a chance to play as much as I’d like to. Fife reached out and had more opportunities there. I was welcomed with open arms, and got plenty ice time first couple of games which is why I went. Living in Edinburgh, Fife was also closer so I could make lot more training sessions. It was a really good experience.”

Flyers have yet to make any announcements on coaches or players for next season, focussing on season ticket sales at the start of the summer break. The club’s last update was in mid May when it said there were “vital conversations ongoing behind the scenes and once coaching staff and recruiting information is finalised, we will be sure to share it.”

