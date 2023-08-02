He announced his retirement at the age of 27 and hinted at new plans for the future.

Cameron suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury while skating with Flyers. He iced in only 10 league games and six Challenge Cup matches before being hurt in a game against Belfast Giants on October 29. His speed and nose for goals were never fully replaced.

Cameron, who joined the club from ECHL outfit Grenville Swamp Rabbits, returned to Canada to focus on his recovery, and some rumours had linked him with a possible return under new coach Tom Coolen.

Posting on his Instagram account, Cameron said he was “extremely lucky to have been able to grow up following my passion” and paid tribute to coaches, team-mates, family - and the sport itself.

"Thank you to the coaches who gave me the chance to express myself on the ice. Thank you to the team-mates who became brothers. Thank you to my girlfriend for believing in me more often than I believed in myself. Thank you to everyone who has helped me become a better hockey player and person.

" Thank you to hockey for making me the person I am today. All of the life lessons and values you have given me, I intend to cherish, carry and pass on.”Cameron said the sport had been “the heart of my life since as long as I can remember” but he looked ahead to new challenges.

“Not leaving for the next hockey season in August is going to require some adaptation, but I have been quietly working on something that I am extremely proud of and that I am looking forward to sharing.”