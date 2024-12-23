Fife Flyers’ forward's poignant fundraising pledge in memory of his grandfather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers’ forward Lucas Chiodo has launched a poignant fundraiser in memory of his grandfather.

The Canadian flew home last week to attend his funeral, and pledged to $10 for every goal and and assist he logs for the rest of the season,with all proceeds going to Cancer Research. A number of Flyers’ fans have already donated to the online fundraiser.

Chiodo, from Churchill, Ontario, revealed the story behind his pledge.

He said: “Growing up, my Nonno was my biggest supporter -especially when it came to hockey. When I was young, he would give me a $10 bill for every goal and assist I scored, always encouraging me to do my best. Sadly, cancer took him from us just before Christmas, and it’s a disease that has affected so many others, too.

Lucas Chiodo is due to return to the team this week (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

“This year, in his honour, I’ll be donating $10 for every goal and assist I score for the remainder of the season to Cancer Research. It’s my way of keeping his spirit alive, supporting the fight against this terrible disease, and hopefully, making a difference for the future. Let’s find a cure. For Nonno, and for all the loved ones we’ve lost.”