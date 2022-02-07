Fife Flyers’ four-point weekend as new signing Chris Lawrence ejected from both games

Back to back wins over Guildford Flames and Nottingham Panthers lifted spirits all round - and came as new signing, forward Chris Lawrence, made his debut.,

He was thrown out of both games, but his arrival sparked a big improvement across the team - and fans will be hoping that form continued this weekend as the team makes a late push to grab a play-off slot.

Fife Flyers celebrate victory against Nottingham Panthers

Flyers defeated Flames 4-2 in Kirkcaldy on Saturday in a game watched by just over 1000 fans.

Matt Carter lit the building up with a goal inside 90 seconds, setting the scene for a lively encounter.

Jacob Benson then bagged the rebound from a Carter shot fort 2-1 and Jonas Emmerdahl fired home for a big 3-1 lead.

Flames cut the gap before Lawrence was ejected for cross-checking. Benson sealed victory with an empty net goal.

Chris Lawrence, Fife Flyers

On Sunday Fife chalked up their second win in Nottingham - this time a 2-1 overtime victory.

The game was goal-less until late in the second period when Josh Tetlow beat Shane Owen with a wrist shot.

They held that lead until 45:44. Carter levelled.

Panthers were handed a powerplay heading into the final 10 minutes when Lawrence was ejected for boarding.

In overtime, JC Brassard coughed the puck up to Michael McNicholas who set up Greg Chase for the winner.

Flyers have a one-game weekend looming, with Belfast Giants visiting Kirkcaldy on Sunday evening.

