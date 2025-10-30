Fife Flyers face their first ‘three in three’ of the new season.

The club hit the ice three nights in a row, kicking off with a road trip to Altrincham to face Manchester Storm on Friday followed by a double header on home ice.

Glasgow Clan come to Fife Ice Arena on Saturday for a Challenge Cup tie, followed by a league game against Sheffield Steelers on Sunday - their first meeting of the 2025-26 campaign.

The schedule offers little respite for the team as it tries to find its scoring touch in a bid to halt a losing streak which has left them at the foot of the Elite League - but no alarm bells are ringing in the dressing room.

Gio Finoro on his home debut for Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

“Frustration, not panic,” said head coach Jamie Russell.

He didn’t like his team’s game at Braehead last weekend, but took many positives from the performance against Coventry Blaze, despite a 4-1 loss.

“It is frustrating for everyone - players, fans, myself and the management,” he said. “You can’t teach goalscoring - it is not for a lack of will or trying, but the positives are we are generating chances and we will get some bounces. Losing sucks, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The weekend marked the debut of new centreman Gio Finoro, who bagged a short handed strike in the game against Blaze.

He has joined the team for the season, and with Justin Ducharme on Injury Reserve (IR) - which lasts a mandatory 42 days - the club has room to bring in additional cover.

The forward’s knee surgery went well, and he is now beginning his rehab which will keep him sidelined for up to six weeks, suggesting a possible return mid-December, depending on how he responds.

Fionoro joined the club from IF Troja-Ljungby in the Swedish second tier. Following a junior career that saw Finoro cross paths with a few former Flyers, he joined the University of Guelph where he picked up the USports (OUA) Championship during a successful first season in which he returned 31 points (16+15) in 35 games. From there he headed to Italy icing with Asiago firstly in the Alps Hockey League and then in the Austrian top tier, ICE Hockey League (ICEHL). During his time with Asiago, Giordano recorded 114 points (59+55) across 131 games in all competitions.

Russell and GM Max Birbraer continue to look for additional resources to add to the roster.

“Gio had a fantastic weekend,” said Russell. “That was a real positive - he is a home run signing and I am excited to see what he can do for us.”