Fife Flyers frustrations at ‘outside parties’ as imports hit by major penalties

A frustrated Fife Flyers were left counting the cost of two major penalties which were key moments in a defeat at Dundee Stars last night.

The team turned in a solid, hugely competitive 40 minutes but were left staring at a harsh 7-2 scoreline - a far cry from the early lead they held in a tight one goal hockey game.

Johnny Curran, interim coach, chose his words carefully after the final buzzer, but noted the impact of “outside parties” and the lessons learned from it - a clear reference to the referees who ejected captain Olivier LeBlanc on a contentious slashing call and then binned Ryan Foss on a 2+10 misconduct, while also missing a clear stick which held back Ben Browns as he went in on goal.

Curran said: “They left it all out there. We had a great 40 minutes of hockey but burned a lot of energy on some outside parties involved and that’s a lesson for this group. The events drained our emotions and guys showed it in different ways. They took it out on the wrong people and we paid the price.”

Defenceman Noah Delmas in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Black)

But he looked ahead too: “We will get some bodies in here and show the league what we are all about real soon.”

The game pulled in a crowd of almost 2500 and the fans enjoyed a great night of hockey which saw Flyers hold a 2-1 lead at the end of the first.

Spencer Naas netted for Stars at 4:17 to open the scoring with a tip in off a Brendan Harms pass.

Kieran Craig then bagged his first goal for Fife as he equalised three minutes later, taking the puck away in the offensive zone. Defenceman Patrick Kyte gave Flyers their first lead of the night on the power-play at 10:02, sending a shot from the point through traffic to beat Jarrett Fiske.

Philippe Sanche levelled at 26:48 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle and then Flyers saw LeBlanc ejected for slashing after a video review - a call the travelling fans disagreed with and felt was very harsh. Flyers killed the penalty before Stars went ahead after Kyle Pouncy skated deep into the Fife zone, and sent a pass from behind the net to the stick of Kameron Kielly.

Another no-call saw Ryan Foss binned on a 2+10 abuse penalty early in the third, and Stars then grabbed a vital fourth goal to take control; Harms netting on the powerplay at 43:49. Drydn Dow also scored on the powerplay to put the game beyond Flyers, and Craig Garrigan made it 6-2 on a breakaway at 49:01.

A slapshot from Ben O’Connor in the high slot was then saved by Owen, but Naas was first to the rebound to wrap the scoring at 54:29.