Fife Flyers: full house for first Hockey Show of the season
Ice hockey fans enjoyed a night of stories from the dressing-room as Fife Flyers and the Fife Free Press teamed up to host the first Hockey Show of the season.
Held at Styx in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday night, it drew a full house of fans who were joined at the tables by players and coach Todd Dutiaume.
The show was hosted by Allan Crow, editor of the Press, and Ali McLaren of Flyers TV, and featured eight players on stage across the evening.
They included Braydin Sherbinin, Chris Lawrence, Janne Kivilahti and Mikael Johansson.
The pictures from Derek Young capture the atmosphere of a fun evening.
Page 1 of 4