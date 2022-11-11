Fife Flyers: full house for first Hockey Show of the season

Held at Styx in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday night, it drew a full house of fans who were joined at the tables by players and coach Todd Dutiaume.

The show was hosted by Allan Crow, editor of the Press, and Ali McLaren of Flyers TV, and featured eight players on stage across the evening.

They included Braydin Sherbinin, Chris Lawrence, Janne Kivilahti and Mikael Johansson.

The pictures from Derek Young capture the atmosphere of a fun evening.

1. Flyers Hockey Show A trio of defencemen on stage - Fynn Page, Brayden Sherbinin and Reece Cochrane spoke about their careers in the sport.

2. Flyers Hockey Show Todd Dutiaume, head coach, and Jonas Emmerdahl, captain, chat with host Allan Crow

3. Flyers Hockey Show Mikael Johansson was one of the stars of the show

4. Flyers Hockey Show Janne Kivilahti gave an insight into his life on and off then ice pad