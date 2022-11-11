News you can trust since 1871
On stage with hosts Ali McLaren and Allan Crowe are Zack Phillips, Mikael Johansson and Janne Kivilahti

Fife Flyers: full house for first Hockey Show of the season

Ice hockey fans enjoyed a night of stories from the dressing-room as Fife Flyers and the Fife Free Press teamed up to host the first Hockey Show of the season.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago

Held at Styx in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday night, it drew a full house of fans who were joined at the tables by players and coach Todd Dutiaume.

The show was hosted by Allan Crow, editor of the Press, and Ali McLaren of Flyers TV, and featured eight players on stage across the evening.

They included Braydin Sherbinin, Chris Lawrence, Janne Kivilahti and Mikael Johansson.

The pictures from Derek Young capture the atmosphere of a fun evening.

Flyers Hockey Show

A trio of defencemen on stage - Fynn Page, Brayden Sherbinin and Reece Cochrane spoke about their careers in the sport.

Photo: Derek Young

Flyers Hockey Show

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, and Jonas Emmerdahl, captain, chat with host Allan Crow

Photo: Derek Young

Flyers Hockey Show

Mikael Johansson was one of the stars of the show

Photo: Derek Young

Flyers Hockey Show

Janne Kivilahti gave an insight into his life on and off then ice pad

Photo: Derek Young

Fife FlyersKirkcaldy
