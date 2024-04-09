Fife Flyers: gallery of fans' rinkside at Fife Flyers' capacity crowd

The attendance of 2940 was the best for almost ten years, underlining the huge buzz that has reignited around Tom Coolen’s team. This fantastic gallery of pictures, by club photographers Derek Young and Jillian McFarlane, captures the atmosphere rinkside.
Mascot Geordie Munro and a fan rinkside before face off Photo: Derek Young
The fans queued outside long before the doors opened on Sunday. Photo: Derek Young
Inside a very busy rink Photo: Derek Young
The rink fills up long before face off Photo: Derek Young