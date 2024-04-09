Fife Flyers: gallery of fans' rinkside at Fife Flyers' capacity crowd

Ice hockey fans packed Fife Ice Arena to the rafters on Sunday for the last league game of the season – and to celebrate Fife Flyers making the play-offs.
The attendance of 2940 was the best for almost ten years, underlining the huge buzz that has reignited around Tom Coolen’s team. This fantastic gallery of pictures, by club photographers Derek Young and Jillian McFarlane, captures the atmosphere rinkside.

Mascot Geordie Munro and a fan rinkside before face off

Mascot Geordie Munro and a fan rinkside before face off Photo: Derek Young

The fans queued outside long before the doors opened on Sunday.

The fans queued outside long before the doors opened on Sunday. Photo: Derek Young

Inside a very busy rink

Inside a very busy rink Photo: Derek Young

The rink fills up long before face off

The rink fills up long before face off Photo: Derek Young

