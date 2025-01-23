Fife Flyers’ game at Braehead Clan called off after rare red weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers game at Braehead Arena tomorrow night (Friday) has been postponed because a rare red alert weather warning is in place.

The club was due to travel along the M8 to take on Glasgow Clan, but the game has been called off.

ScotRail has already cancelled all trains on Friday, and schools across Scotland - including those in Fife - will remain closed. Fife College will also be shut along with community services, while funerals at crematoria in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline will not go ahead. Similar emergency measures were being taken by councils across the country ahead of the alert coming into force on Friday.

The Met Office’s red weather warning highlights a risk to life and the potential for significant disruption.

Fife Flyers were due to play at Braehead Arena on Friday night (Pic: Al Goold)

Announcing the postponement, Clan said: “This decision has not been made lightly, but the safety of fans, players and staff is our absolute priority. The red weather warning could make it unsafe for fans to travel to Braehead Arena. We know how much supporters were looking forward to this game, but ensuring everyone’s safety must come first.”

The game will now go ahead on Wednesday, February 5 with a 7:30pm, face off.