Fife Flyers’ game postponed after opponents put under ice hockey COVID protocols

The club’s match against Dundee Stars was called off late on Friday after the visitors were one of three EIHL teams to be put under the league’s COVID protocols.

It was the latest fixture to be affected across the sport this week underlining the growing problem caused by the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

On Friday afternoon, head coach Todd Dutiaume was preparing for the game as normal, and the club announced new signing Brandon Magee for a home debut against Stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Flyers' game on Saturday is off

By early evening the picture changed completely and the league formally announced the game was off - one of three such announcements.

The EIHL said Stars “are to remain in COVID-19 protocol for the next three game days.”

The last-minute cancellation underlined the growing problem facing the sport at a time when matches are already packed into the traditionally busy festive programme.

This week, Flyers held a team meeting to underline all COVID protocols in place to keep players and backroom staff safe.

“We met to make sure we are all doing everything properly,” he said.

“We have lateral daily flow tests available because we want to keep everything running safely and smoothly.”

On Sunday, Flyers head south to face Guildford Flames who have defenceman Alex Yuill in isolation for 10 days as part of the league’s COVID protocols.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.