Fife Flyers get first point on board with gutsy performance to re-ignite season

The first point is on the boards, and the performance which secured it suggests Fife Flyers have got their mojo back.

They may have been beaten 2-1 in sudden death overtime by Sheffield Steelers, but their 60-minute performance was gutsy and committed, and few would have denied them the victory.

Playing their third game in three nights, Flyers went at Steelers and, crucially, stood firm when the momentum shifted. They created chances, looked sharper and were headlined by some superb performances.

Garet Hunt was relentless all night long, and there were huge contributions from man of the match Keaton Jameson, and Ryan Jamieson, while Josh Winquist again chased every puck. Shane Owen was rock solid and enjoyed much better support round his crease - the big hit thrown by Brodie Kay to send a Steelers’ player flying summed up the attitude while Vlastimil Dostalek finished of every check with relish.

This is the template Flyers need to establish for every single game going forward - play with heart, passion, and commitment and the wins will surely follow.

Flyers made a fine start to this open, entertaining game. There were fine early chances for Jeremy Masella and then Hunt with a fine tip on a Drew McLean shot.

They killed a couple of penalties to ensure this game stayed goal-less going into the first period break, and then ignited the crowd with a 25th minute opening goal. Mason Alderson was the architect as he held possession long enough to find Dostalek who turned and shot home.

Owen then denied Dominic Cormier on a break, and stonewalled Mitch Heard one to one before things boiled over. Hunt was taken down, and as he rolled round the ice pad with Brien Diffley, Keaton Jameson dropped the gloves with Sam Trembley, easily winning the fight.

There was more to come as the referees somehow ignored an elbow from Cliff Pu on Ryan Nicholson, but did bin the Steeler on a roughing minor after he then tangled with Masella.

Steelers tied the game shortly afterwards, with a fine snipe from Evan Jasper at 36:11 to tie this game at the second break.

The visitors ramps up the pressure in the third - as expected - but Fife stood firm, and broke out several times. In fact they probably had more chances as the clock wound down, taking the game into overtime.

It was won and lost when Flyers saw a player impeded on the boards. No call came, and, within seconds, Mitch Balmas fired home the golden goal.

A tough way to lose a game they put so much into, but a precious point to reignite the season after a frustrating and false start.