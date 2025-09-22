Fife Flyers & Glasgow Clan issue lifetime bans for fan who posted racist comment

An ice hockey fan has been handed lifetime bans from two clubs after posting a disgusting derogatory, racist comments aimed at a Fife Flyers’ player.

His appalling comment in response to the London-born player, Mason Alderson, scoring his first goal in senior hockey reeked of utter ignorance and disgusting casual racism - and at a time when the latter is becoming all too common across social media, both Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan acted swiftly.

The Glasgow fan was banned by both teams and will be denied entry into their home venues. He was also roundly condemned by both sets of supporters.

And the Scottish Ice Hockey Association (SIHA) has now banned him from taking part in any activities.

The sick comment was aimed at Mason Alderson after he scored his first goal in Elite hockey (Pic: Derek Young)

The clubs described the comment - which was posted on the Elite League’s Facebook page celebrating the player’s milestone - as “deeply concerning” and “stands in direct opposition to everything our club(s) represent.”

The statement said: “Let us be absolutely clear: racism, homophobia, and any form of discriminatory or hateful behaviour will not be tolerated — whether online, at Fife Flyers home games, or anywhere associated with our club.

"We are proud to be a diverse and inclusive organisation that welcomes players, staff, and fans from all walks of life. Anyone found engaging in racist, homophobic, or abusive behaviour will face a lifetime ban and will be refused entry to Flyers’ home games.”

Clan and Flyers confirmed the fan had been handed a lifetime ban and will not be permitted entry to either venue for home games or any event associated with the clubs. The incident has also been reported to the appropriate authorities.

The statement added: “We will continue to cooperate fully with their investigations.

"We will not hesitate to take further action where necessary. Fife Flyers remain firmly committed to providing a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone. Hate has no place in hockey - or anywhere else.

We thank our supporters and the wider hockey community in standing with us in defending these values.”

> Last August, a Dundee Stars fan was banned after a report of racist abuse towards Madi Dikhanbek, Fife Flyers’ new signing from Kazakhstan. It happened in the opening challenge game of the season. The action came after pictures of the gesture were widely shared on social media.