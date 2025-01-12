Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s hard to see where the next win is going to come for Fife Flyers.

The club has kept a firm focus on taking any positives they can from games, which is understandable given how far adrift the team now is at the bottom of the table - the three games in hand they have over Dundee Stars in eighth won’t make much of a dent in the 18-point deficit between the teams.

Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Stars was their 12th defeat in a row, and interim coach Johnny Curran’s first period assessment was also their season in a nutshell.

“In the first we looked great, controlled a lot of period and deserved to score a couple of goals,”he said. “The negative - we switched off a couple of times, were down three and it could have been five.” Stars had this game wrapped inside two periods, and spent the third conserving energy levels with one eye on their Sunday game. Flyers had their chances but couldn’t take them, and were punished for their own mistakes, and finding the resilience needed to go out and do another shift on the back of that is getting harder.

Phelix Martineau marked his return from injury with a goal in Saturday's game (Pic: Derek Young)

Phelix Martineau marked his long-awaited return from injury by hitting the net and there were good performances fro Kieran Craig and Charles-Antoine Paiment, the two new recruits who give the team some thrust. Patrick Kyte weighed in with several surges from the blue line down the ice, but others looked, fatigued mentally and physically. It’s been a long season, and there’s still a lot of hockey to be played. Groundhog Day, hockey style, is a tough to play and watch.

Flyers’ best came in the first, but they fell behind in the opening five minutes when Phillipe Sanche led a two on one break, and opted to simply leather the puck past Shane Owen rather than make the pass. Kyle Pouncy then fired home from inside the blue line or 2-0 at 9:25, and Stars’ third stemmed from Ryan Foss being mugged as he headed across Flyers zone. They kept possession and Brendan Harms got the final touch at 17:41

Martineau’s goal at 21:.20 raised spirits around the rink, but it didn’t last., Barely 90 seconds later, and with Owen committed, Harms had an easy tap in for 4-1.

Noah Delmas saw a shot ping off the metalwork - 45 efforts and two goals was the team’s tally for the night - before Stars made it five at 31:11. Flyers were all over the place in front of their own net, and Zack Tsekos tapped home to end this match as a contest. The third was goal-less, with Flyers’ evening summed up at 41:20 with a three on one break which saw the defenceman get the final touch. Craig bagged a late counter with a tip in from a Kyte pass, but the points were already in the kitbags heading back across the Tay.

On the bench against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)

“We are passing up Grade A opportunities and until guys get that edge and a willingness to grab the puck and put the puck in themselves we’ll find ourselves in these situations,” said Curran.

Seasons don’t come any tougher than this. A win will come - the returns the players are getting for giving what they have are frustratingly thin, but they are going to have to dig even deeper to savour those two precious, morale-boosting points.