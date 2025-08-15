Fife Flyers hail fans ‘passion, loyalty, and belief’ as season ticket sales soar

The new owners of Fife Flyers have paid tribute to fans after season ticket sales nudge close to 750.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure was revealed just days before the players are set to start to arrive in Kirkcaldy ahead of the opening pre-season games against Romanian outfit, Corona Brasov, on Thursday, August 289 and Saturday 30th before the 2025-26 EIHL gets underway.

The club has now sold 738 season tickets since taking over at the helm two months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “This is a clear reflection of the passion, loyalty, and belief shown by the Flyers’ faithful. The response from our fans has been nothing short of outstanding, and it’s a strong statement of intent as we prepare for the new season.

Skyhook Helicopters are back on board as a gold sponsor with Fife Flyers (Pic: Submitted)

“Since taking over, the new ownership group has been committed to building a strong connection with the community, enhancing the match night experience, and creating a team that Fife can be proud of. The unwavering support from the stands is the heartbeat of the club, and seeing so many supporters commit has been truly inspiring. Every season ticket purchased is more than just a seat in the arena – it’s a pledge to stand behind the Flyers every step of the way.”

It has been a hectic summer of work on and off the ice, with a completely new team signed under head coach Jamie Russell. Shane Owen and Jonas Emmerdahl are the sole imports returning from the embers of last season’s painful campaign.

The club added: “We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to every single fan who has shown their backing so far. Your belief in the club fuels everything we do, and together, we’re building something special for the Flyers’ future. With pre-season just around the corner, we can’t wait to see the Fife Ice Arena packed with noise, colour, and energy once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off the ice, there was a further change this week with assistant equipment manager, Sam Harrison, departing the dressing room after two and a half seasons to take on a new role as head equipment manager with Glasgow Clan.

Flyers have also tied up deals with a number of existing sponsors, with Glenrothes based Skyhook Helicopters back on board as a gold sponsor.

Their branding will appear on the ci and the team’s jerseys and they will; be the official sponsor of new import, Vlastimil Dostálek.

Gareth Chalmers, chief operating officer, said: “I’d like to welcome back Skyhook Helicopters as one of our gold sponsorship level sponsors, especially after a difficult period for the club last season. They are extremely passionate about the Fife community and the future of Flyers’ organisation. This partnership strengthens our presence regionally and reflects what Flyers hockey means to Fife, a club built on resilience, passion, and community.”