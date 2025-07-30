Fife Flyers hail new American forward as a ‘true must-have player’

Fife Flyers’ 14th signing of the summer has been hailed as “a true must-have player.”

American forward Ethan Somoza will hook up with his new team-mates in a matter of weeks as head coach Jamie Russell prepares to put his team on ice for the first time with two pre-season exhibition games against Romanian outfit CSM Corona Brașov. They play on Thursday, August 28 and again on Saturday 30th.

Somoza joins Flyers from Hungarian national championship winning outfit, Budapest Jégkorong Akadémia HC - his first club outwith North America.

The left-wing forward from Simi Valley, California skated three seasons with Greenville Swap Rabbits where he iced in 167 games, logging 81 points - 40 goals and 51 assists - and establishing himself as an offensive penalty kill contributor as well as playing a highly disciplined game.

Ethan Somoza is the 14th signing of the summer announced by Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

Before joining the Swamp Rabbits, Somoza spent five seasons with Bemidji State University Beavers where his leadership qualities on and off the ice first earned him the ‘A’ and then the ‘C’ badges. He also set the programme record for all-time leader in games played with 171 career appearances.

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ president and GM, welcomed his arrival on a completely rebuilt roster.

He hailed him “a true must-have player who is solid all around and will be at the center of many key situations.”

Birbraer added: “He’s another true professional and highly regarded by ex-teammates and coaches. Another piece of the puzzle falls in place for us.”

Coach Russell, who arrives in town next month to oversee pre-season preparations, billed him as one of the club’s top six forwards.

He added: “Ethan has great hockey sense, is a tremendous penalty killer and a 20 goal scorer in the ECHL. “He brings a lot of character to our group and is a leader. Ethan will be a top six forward that will impact all facets of the game.”

Somoza will wear the number 29 jersey.