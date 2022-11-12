Fife Flyers hail stunning save from Shane Owen in big win over Clan
Fife Flyers secured a big 2-1 road win over rivals Glasgow Clan with a last minute goal - but it was a wonder save from Shane Owen which had the fans talking.
Flyers netminder defied the odds to deny Glasgow a crucial go-ahead goal midway through the third period.
Clan forward Gabriel Chabot had the goal at his mercy from point blank range after a pass from the left – it was little more than a tap-in to ring the red light – but Owen spun superbly to make a low glove save.
It came just three minutes after Janne Kivilahti had finally got Fife on the boards to tie the game at 1-1 with 47 minutes played.
As the clock ticked down, there were just 52 seconds left to play when Christian Hausinger's pass set up Zack Phillips to fire home the winner.
The win pushed Flyers up to seventh in the EIHL, and opened up a five-point gap on Clan who remain rooted in tenth spot.
Todd Dutiaume, head coach, pinpointed Owen’s save as a key moment.
“That was a turning point - it kept us in the game,” he said. “It was a tough match. We were quite strong in the first period but went static and flat in the second which Clan capitalised on.”
Flyers return to home ice on Sunday evening when they host Nottingham Panthers - the team directly above them in the standings and on equal points. Panthers do have four games in hand.