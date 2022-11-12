Flyers netminder defied the odds to deny Glasgow a crucial go-ahead goal midway through the third period.

Clan forward Gabriel Chabot had the goal at his mercy from point blank range after a pass from the left – it was little more than a tap-in to ring the red light – but Owen spun superbly to make a low glove save.

It came just three minutes after Janne Kivilahti had finally got Fife on the boards to tie the game at 1-1 with 47 minutes played.

As the clock ticked down, there were just 52 seconds left to play when Christian Hausinger's pass set up Zack Phillips to fire home the winner.

The win pushed Flyers up to seventh in the EIHL, and opened up a five-point gap on Clan who remain rooted in tenth spot.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, pinpointed Owen’s save as a key moment.

“That was a turning point - it kept us in the game,” he said. “It was a tough match. We were quite strong in the first period but went static and flat in the second which Clan capitalised on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyson Stevenson launched a massive hit on Chris Lawrence before they both dropped the gloves (Pic: Al Goold)