Fife Flyers halt losing streak and ‘make a statement’ with huge, vital win

December is a key month in the hockey calendar, and Fife Flyers started it with a confidence boosting win that was long overdue.

A 5-3 victory over Sheffield Steelers came as the team delivered a solid 60-minute shift, take their chances and close out the game in the final minutes. More please!

It was no coincidence that this was also the first time this season that coach Tom Coolen had a full roster at his disposal, which meant Nikolai Shulga was scratched, and defenceman Madi Dibhanbek shifted from defence to the forward line in his place where he was grafted all night long.

He was one of a number of stand out performances as the three lines started to flow with some purpose. Austin Farley looked to be revelling in the ice time again after a spell out injured, Michael Cichy netted two fine strikes as his line again looked dangerous, and Patrick Kyte was the pick of the blue liners in front of Shane Owen who returned refreshed after sitting out Saturday’s road trip.

The special teams were on their games - two powerplay goals, and some solid penalty kills including a huge five on three early in the third as Steelers pushed to get back into it - and the fans revelled in a return to form. Self belief is everything and it flowed along the bench.

Tom Coolen, head coach, enjoyed the night: “We came in here knowing, in this situation, we needed to win and wanted to win. As a group we felt there was a lot on the line. We have a lot of pride and wanted to make a statement- and we did that. Today, that was a good, solid effort. I am pretty happy. When we win make sure you enjoy it.”

There was certainly much to enjoy as Flyers tied the opening period and won the second and third.

Chasing a first home wins ice October 5, they survived an early scare when Patrick Watling pinged a shot off the metalwork, and then fell behind to a 12th minute rebound from fell behind to a Marc-Olivier Vallerand rebound.

But they were always in the game and deservedly went in level thanks to Cichy’s final touch from a great move which saw Martineau turn the puck round and send Chiodo scuttling away at 18:58. Period two saw them continue to chase and chip away at Steelers who were scrappy at times. They went ahead at 24:06 with a fine snipe from Cichy on the powerplay at 24:06.

They held that lead into the third and grabbed the crucial next strike as Ryan Foss intercepted a pass in his own zone at 43:51, linked neatly with Jordy Stallard, drove the net and was perfectly placed to tip home the return pass.

Mikko Juusola pulled the score back to 3-2 exactly five minutes later, but Flyers were back two ahead when the puck bounced off Phelix Martineau and slid across the line at 52:17; a piece of luck they were long, long overdue.

As the clock wound down, Steelers pulled netminder Huhtamaa for a six on five finish and it paid off as Mark Simpson netted with 52 seconds left. The goalie went to the bench again as Steelers called a time out with 8.8 seconds remaining, but Fife had the last word, breaking up a play, Drake Pilon timing his shot perfectly. The puck hit the net with 0.7 left on the clock.

A big win, and one to savour. This now needs to be the launchpad into a positive December