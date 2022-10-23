Fife Flyers hand debut start to new Canadian signing Seth Bafaro
Fife Flyers’ new signing, defenceman Seth Bafar o will make his debut against Cardiff Devils tonight (Sunday)
The Canadian will lace up to help the team in its pursuit of a four-point weekend after skating in the warm-up at last night’s 5-3 win over Coventry Blaze.
Bafaro, from Kamloops, British Columbia. wore the number five jersey in the warm-up as he got to know his new team-mates, before taking a seat in the stands.
With Jan Kloz not icing after the first period last night – which kept him out of almost two-thirds of the action, Bafaro’s addition means the team will remain at full strength for Sunday’s game.
Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said his addition would be a welcome boost to the roster.
"This is Seth’s first season in pro hockey, and we’re looking to him to play it simple, steady and direct.
"The guys did a great job back there against Blaze, but by the end of the game we were running a bit short. Having Seth in the line-up will allow us to go harder in Devils’ zone.”
The 22-year old iced with Saskatoon Blades and Vancouver Vipers in the WHL, but most recently was with Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, where he played 14 games in season 2021-22.
Bafaro joins the team as summer signing Simon Fernholm remains sidelined indefinitely with a head injury.
The Swedish blueliner has made just two appearances since pre-season.
Earlier this month, the club confirmed it had no specific timescale for his return, and said it was in active talks with several possible signings as it looked for injury cover.
Fernholm iced across one weekend in defeats at the hands of Manchester Storm and Coventry Blaze, but has been an absentee from the Challenge Cup and early league action.