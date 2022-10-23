The Canadian will lace up to help the team in its pursuit of a four-point weekend after skating in the warm-up at last night’s 5-3 win over Coventry Blaze.

Bafaro, from Kamloops, British Columbia. wore the number five jersey in the warm-up as he got to know his new team-mates, before taking a seat in the stands.

With Jan Kloz not icing after the first period last night – which kept him out of almost two-thirds of the action, Bafaro’s addition means the team will remain at full strength for Sunday’s game.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said his addition would be a welcome boost to the roster.

"This is Seth’s first season in pro hockey, and we’re looking to him to play it simple, steady and direct.

"The guys did a great job back there against Blaze, but by the end of the game we were running a bit short. Having Seth in the line-up will allow us to go harder in Devils’ zone.”

The 22-year old iced with Saskatoon Blades and Vancouver Vipers in the WHL, but most recently was with Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, where he played 14 games in season 2021-22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seth Bafaro has joined Fife Flyers (Pic: Larry Brunt)

Bafaro joins the team as summer signing Simon Fernholm remains sidelined indefinitely with a head injury.

The Swedish blueliner has made just two appearances since pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, the club confirmed it had no specific timescale for his return, and said it was in active talks with several possible signings as it looked for injury cover.